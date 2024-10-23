Insurance Australia Group Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw the re-election of key board members and the approval of the remuneration report, reflecting solid shareholder support. All resolutions were passed by a significant majority, signaling confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

