Insurance Australia Group Sees Strong Shareholder Support at AGM

October 23, 2024 — 10:39 pm EDT

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited’s recent Annual General Meeting saw the re-election of key board members and the approval of the remuneration report, reflecting solid shareholder support. All resolutions were passed by a significant majority, signaling confidence in the company’s leadership and strategic direction.

