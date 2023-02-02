Insurance Australia Group receives over 15,000 claims after New Zealand floods

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Insurance Australia Group IAG.AX said on Friday more than 15,000 claims have been lodged across its own and partner brands following severe storms and flooding in and around New Zealand's biggest city, Auckland, in recent days.

Natural peril costs for the first half of fiscal 2023 are expected to be A$524 million ($370.89 million), which is A$70 million more than the allowance that was set aside for the period, IAG said.

($1 = 1.4128 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

