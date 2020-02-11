Insurance Australia Group posts 43% fall in first-half profit

Insurance Australia Group posted a drop of more than 43% in first-half profit on Wednesday, hurt by rising claims from bushfires and hailstorms across the country.

Net profit was A$283 million ($189.98 million) in the six months ended Dec. 31, compared with A$500 million a year earlier.

Australia's biggest general insurer reported a half-year insurance margin, a key profitability metric, of 13.5% for the period.($1 = 1.4896 Australian dollars)

