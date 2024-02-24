Insurance Australia Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (IAUGY) Price Target Increased by 5.92% to 20.23

The average one-year price target for Insurance Australia Group Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:IAUGY) has been revised to 20.23 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 19.10 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.54 to a high of 21.22 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.00% from the latest reported closing price of 19.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insurance Australia Group Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 1.97% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUGY is 0.11%, an increase of 6.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.21% to 192,481K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 33,248K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,841K shares, representing an increase of 1.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 1.57% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 0.99% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 13,760K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,245K shares, representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 2.65% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,555K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,236K shares, representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 1.34% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,641K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,844K shares, representing a decrease of 2.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 0.63% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

