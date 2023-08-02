Insurance Australia Group Limited - ADR (IAUGY) Price Target Increased by 16.51% to 19.88

The average one-year price target for Insurance Australia Group Limited - ADR (OTC:IAUGY) has been revised to 19.88 / share. This is an increase of 16.51% from the prior estimate of 17.06 dated May 10, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 19.13 to a high of 20.79 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.87% from the latest reported closing price of 19.71 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insurance Australia Group Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUGY is 0.16%, a decrease of 3.82%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 34.97% to 1,089K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
IDLV - Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF holds 820K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 604K shares, representing an increase of 26.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 3.27% over the last quarter.
PXF - Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF holds 252K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 189K shares, representing an increase of 24.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 7.99% over the last quarter.
IDMO - Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF holds 14K shares.
IDLB - Invesco FTSE International Low Beta Equal Weight ETF holds 2K shares. No change in the last quarter.
PBDM - Invesco PureBeta FTSE Developed ex-North America ETF holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 603.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IAUGY by 14.77% over the last quarter.
