Insurance Australia Group (IAUGF) Price Target Increased by 14.42% to 3.97

The average one-year price target for Insurance Australia Group (OTC:IAUGF) has been revised to 3.97 / share. This is an increase of 14.42% from the prior estimate of 3.47 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.53 to a high of 4.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.64% from the latest reported closing price of 3.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insurance Australia Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 10.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IAUGF is 0.10%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.74% to 187,824K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 32,841K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,606K shares, representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 15.29% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 19,674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 0.99% over the last quarter.

FSKLX - Fidelity SAI International Low Volatility Index Fund holds 13,245K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,923K shares, representing an increase of 9.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 21.95% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 13,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,015K shares, representing an increase of 1.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 18.73% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 7,844K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,778K shares, representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IAUGF by 18.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.