Insurance Australia Group FY Profit Down 59.6%

(RTTNews) - Insurance Australia Group Ltd. (IAUGY.PK, IAUGF.PK) reported that its profit attributable to shareholders for fiscal year 2020 declined 59.6 percent to A$435 million from last year's A$1.08 billion, due to financial impacts caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and increased natural peril claims from bushfires and storms.

The company said its fiscal year 2020 reported margin of 10.1% fell outside guidance of 12.5-14.5% due to the higher than expected level of natural peril events,a strengthening of reserves mainly in the liability, professional risks and workers'compensation areas, and credit spread effects.

Gross written premium grew 1.1 percent to A$12.14 billion from A$12.01 billion in the prior year. Net earned premium was A$7.36 billion up from A$7.24 billion in the previous year.

