Insurance Australia Group expects hailstorm claims to hurt margin

Insurance Australia Group on Friday cut its full-year outlook for insurance margin, mainly due to claims from hailstorms in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney in January. The insurer raised its net natural peril claim costs for 2020 by A$74 million to A$715 million.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.