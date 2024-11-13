Insurance Australia Group Director Increases Award Rights

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.
Insurance Australia Group Limited announced that Director Wendy Thorpe’s interest in the company’s Non-Executive Director Award Rights has increased by 9,689 units, while her holding of fully paid ordinary shares remains unchanged. This update reflects a strategic alignment with the company’s performance award plan, which could signal Thorpe’s confidence in the firm’s future prospects.
