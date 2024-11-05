News & Insights

Insurance Australia Group Continues Share Buy-Back Strategy

November 05, 2024 — 06:01 pm EST

Insurance Australia Group Limited (AU:IAG) has released an update.

Insurance Australia Group Limited has announced a continuation of its on-market share buy-back program, with a total of 218,077 ordinary shares bought back in the latest daily update. This move is part of their ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

