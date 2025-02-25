Insulet Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Insulet Corporation (PODD), headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts, operates as an innovative medical device company. Valued at $19.8 billion by market cap, the company develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes.

Shares of this insulin infusion systems maker have outperformed the broader market over the past year. PODD has gained 53.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.6%. In 2025, PODD stock is up 8.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 1.7% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, PODD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 11.5% over the past year. However, the ETF’s 10.9% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

PODD’s strong performance can be attributed to high demand for Omnipod 5, both in the U.S. and globally. The company also saw increasing sales in drug delivery. Insulet announced integration of Omnipod 5 with Abbott Laboratories’ (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM sensor in the U.S., and launched it in several European countries along with Dexcom’s G6 CGM sensors.

On Feb. 20, PODD shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q4 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.15 beat Wall Street expectations of $1.05. The company’s revenue was $597.5 million, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $581.7 million.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December, analysts expect PODD’s EPS to grow 22.8% to $3.98 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 21 analysts covering PODD stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 17 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”

The configuration is consistent over the past three months.

On Feb. 24, Bernstein kept an “Outperform” rating on PODD and raised the price target to $335, implying a potential upside of 18.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $296.90 represents a 4.7% premium to PODD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $340 suggests an upside potential of 19.9%.

