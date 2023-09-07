News & Insights

US Markets
PODD

Insulet sees no impact from weight loss drugs in 'reasonable time frame'

September 07, 2023 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Bhanvi Satija for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp PODD.O does not expect any impact from the popularity of weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1s, in a "reasonable time frame", CEO James Hollingshead said on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.

Shares of the company were down nearly 9% at $176.67 in early trade.

(Reporting by Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Bhanvi.Satija@thomsonreuters.com; Outside U.S. +91 9873062788;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PODD

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.