Insulet sees no impact from weight loss drugs in 'reasonable time frame'

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp PODD.O does not expect any impact from the popularity of weight loss drugs, known as GLP-1s, in a "reasonable time frame", CEO James Hollingshead said on Thursday at the Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference.

Shares of the company were down nearly 9% at $176.67 in early trade.

