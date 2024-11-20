Insulet Says Omnipod 5 AID System Now Compatible With Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), a provider of tubeless insulin pump technology, announced Wednesday that the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System is now compatible with Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor in the U.S.

This makes Omnipod 5 the most connected tubeless AID system in the U.S. As the number one prescribed and number one favorite pump in the U.S., the waterproof, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a CGM, proactively correcting for highs and helping to protect against lows, day and night.

The Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has shown to improve results by eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI) therapy and automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.