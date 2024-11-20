News & Insights

Markets
ABT

Insulet Says Omnipod 5 AID System Now Compatible With Abbott's FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus CGM Sensor

November 20, 2024 — 09:06 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), a provider of tubeless insulin pump technology, announced Wednesday that the Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) System is now compatible with Abbott Laboratories' (ABT) FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor in the U.S.

This makes Omnipod 5 the most connected tubeless AID system in the U.S. As the number one prescribed and number one favorite pump in the U.S., the waterproof, discreet, and wearable Omnipod 5 is the first tubeless AID system that communicates with a CGM, proactively correcting for highs and helping to protect against lows, day and night.

The Omnipod 5 System simplifies diabetes management and has shown to improve results by eliminating the need for multiple daily injections (MDI) therapy and automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes using its advanced SmartAdjust technology.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABT
PODD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.