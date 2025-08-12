Insulet Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Stock Up, Margins Rise

Insulet Corporation PODD reported second-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.17, up 112.7% from the year-ago period’s figure. The bottom line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.81%.

GAAP EPS was 32 cents compared with $2.59 in the prior-year period.

PODD’s Q2 Revenues

Revenues totaled $649.1 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.46%. The top line jumped 33% year over year and 31.4% at constant exchange rate or CER. CER growth exceeded the company’s high end of the guidance range of 26%.

Following the announcement on Aug. 7, PODD shares gained 1.2% to close at $307.10 on the Aug. 8 session.

PODD’s Q2 Segmental Revenues

Insulet’s total Omnipod revenues of $639 million reflected an increase of 33% year over year and 31.4% at CER. International Omnipod revenues of $185.8 million rose 45% (up 38.8% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 28.7% year over year to $453.2 million.

The Drug Delivery business revenues totaled $10.2 million, highlighting an increase of 25.9% year over year.

Insulet’s Q2 Margin Performance

The gross profit in the reported quarter was $452.2 million, up 36.7% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The gross margin of 69.7% expanded 193 basis points year over year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 15.8% year over year to $257.7 million.

Research and development expenses jumped 36.2% year over year to $73.4 million.

The operating profit in the quarter totaled $121.1 million, up 122.2% from the year-ago reported actuals. The operating margin of 18.7% expanded 750 basis points year over year.

Insulet’s Cash Position

Insulet exited the second quarter of 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.12 billion compared with $1.28 billion at the end of the first quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the second quarter was $260.3 million.

PODD’s 2025 Revenue Guidance

For 2025, the company now expects CER revenue growth to be 24%-27% (earlier 19%-22%). Insulet’s total Omnipod revenue growth is expected in the range of 25%-28% (previously 20% to 23%). The company expects Drug Delivery revenues to decline 30%-25% (earlier 35%-25%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2025 revenues currently stands at $2.54 billion.

For the third quarter, Insulet projects revenue growth of 22%-25%. Total Omnipod revenues are also anticipated to grow 24-27%. Drug Delivery revenues are expected to decline 80%-75%. The consensus mark for the company’s third-quarter revenues currently stands at $666 million.

Our Take on Insulet’s Q2 Results

Insulet exited the second quarter of 2025 on a solid note, with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The company grew new customer starts on a year-over-year and sequential basis in the United States for both type 1 and type 2, and internationally. U.S. Omnipod revenues benefited from a prior-year stocking dynamic and timing of rebates.

Internationally, growth in the U.K., Germany and France was particularly strong, in addition to other countries where Omnipod 5 was launched. The expansion of both margins in the quarter is highly encouraging. Insulet raised its full-year revenue guidance, making 2025 its tenth straight year of 20% or more growth on a constant-currency basis.

PODD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

PODD currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Medpace Holdings MEDP, GeneDx Holdings WGS and Boston Scientific BSX.

Medpace Holdings, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a second-quarter 2025 EPS of $3.1, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.33%. Revenues of $603.3 million topped the consensus mark by 11.48%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

MEDP has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 30.9% compared with the S&P 500 composite’s 10.1% growth. The company surpassed earnings estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 13.87%.

GeneDx Holdings, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present, posted a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 50 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a remarkable 400%. Revenues of $102.7 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 21.24%.

WGS has an estimated earnings growth rate of 79.6% for 2026 compared with the industry’s 18.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 231.40%.

Boston Scientific, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of 75 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2%.

BSX has a historical five-year earnings growth rate of 13.3% compared with the industry’s 2.7% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 8.11%.

