Insulet Posts Mixed Q1 Results With Revenue Growth And Lower Earnings

May 08, 2025 — 06:11 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corporation (PODD), a medical device company, on Thursday posted its first quarter results for 2025.

With a net income of $35.4 million for the first quarter of 2025, down from $51.5 million a year ago. Earnings per share fell to $0.50 from $0.73. Net income was impacted by a $39.5 million loss on extinguishment of debt, compared to no such charge in the prior-year period.

Revenue rose 29 percent to $569.0 million from $441.7 million, driven by the continued growth of its Omnipod insulin delivery systems. Operating income increased to $88.8 million from $56.9 million, while gross profit climbed to $409.0 million from $306.8 million.

PODD closed Thursday's trading at $257.00 down $7.31 or 2.77 percent on the Nasdaq.

