Insulet (PODD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed at $311.49 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.16% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 9.52% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.43% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.21% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 77.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.05 million, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

PODD's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +1742.86% and +16.66%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 26.49% higher. Insulet is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Insulet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 244.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.56, so we one might conclude that Insulet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 148, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

