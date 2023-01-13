Insulet (PODD) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Insulet (PODD) closed at $305.89, marking a -0.13% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.4% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 2.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.96%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $330.36 million, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% lower. Insulet is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Insulet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 300.54. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so we one might conclude that Insulet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 143, which puts it in the bottom 44% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

