Insulet (PODD) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $309.09, moving -1.05% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.1%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.19%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 4.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 2.4% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Insulet is projected to report earnings of $0.09 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 77.5%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $330.05 million, up 11.73% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +1742.86% and +16.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 26.49% higher within the past month. Insulet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Insulet's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 242.33. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.12.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, which puts it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

