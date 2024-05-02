Insulet (PODD) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Insulet (PODD) closed at $173.42, marking a +1.85% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.91%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.85%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.51%.

Shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems witnessed a gain of 3.28% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 2.73% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.2%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Insulet in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on May 9, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.39, indicating a 69.57% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $423.52 million, up 18.27% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $3.08 per share and a revenue of $1.96 billion, indicating changes of +12% and +15.7%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Insulet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Insulet boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Insulet is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.36. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.73.

It's also important to note that PODD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.07. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Products industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, finds itself in the bottom 41% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PODD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

