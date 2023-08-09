Insulet (PODD) Q2 Earnings Beat, Sales Growth View Raised

Insulet Corporation PODD reported adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 38 cents for second-quarter 2023, marking a significant improvement from the year-ago period’s adjusted net loss of 6 cents per share.

Second-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 58.3%.

The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge associated with a voluntary medical device correction notice issued to replace the Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Managers.

GAAP EPS was 39 cents against a net loss of 50 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

Revenues in the second quarter totaled $396.5 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.3%. Moreover, the top line jumped 32.4% from the year-ago quarter’s number (up 32.2% at the constant exchange rate or CER). Quarterly revenues exceeded the company’s previous growth expectations of 27-30%.

Segment in Detail

Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenues of $380.5 million reflected an increase of 33.2% year over year (up 33% at CER). International Omnipod revenues of $103.7 million rose 16% (up 15.5% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 40.9% year over year to $276.8 million.

Omnipod 5 continues to gain market share in the diabetes technology market as the only FDA-approved fully disposable, pod-based automated insulin delivery system.

The Drug Delivery business revenues totaled $16 million, up 17.6% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $264.9 million, up 39.2% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin of 66.8% expanded 325 basis points year over year.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 2.5% to $178.7 million. Research and development expenses rose 29.3% year over year to $55.1 million.

The operating profit in the quarter was $31.1 million against the year-ago quarter operating loss of $26.7 million.

Cash Position

Insulet exited the second quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $660.1 million, compared with $620.7 million at the end of the first quarter.

2023 Guidance

Insulet has updated its guidance for 2023.

For 2023, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to the range of 22-25% (from the earlier band of 18-22%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.57 billion, implying 20.3% growth from the year-ago reported number.

Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenue growth is now expected in the range of 25-28% (21-25% expected previously). The company has narrowed its expectation of Drug Delivery revenue decline to 45-50% (previous expectation was a decline of 45-55%).

For the third quarter of 2023, Insulet projects revenue growth of 18-21%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $397.3 million.

Total Omnipod revenues are likely to grow 20-23%. However, Drug Delivery revenues are expected to fall in the range of 25-30%.

Our Take

Insulet exited the second quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company’s performance benefited from global Omnipod growth of 33%. Omnipod 5 continued to be a driving force behind Insulet’s strong U.S. growth in the second quarter. U.S. Omnipod revenue growth was 41%, exceeding the company’s guidance range. Revenue growth continued to be driven by Insulet’s annuity-based model with consecutive record new customer starts and growing U.S. pharmacy volume. The raised 2023 guidance is a major upside.

However, supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressure continue to challenge business operations. Increasing expenses are putting pressure on margins.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Insulet currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Abbott Laboratories ABT, Elevance Health, Inc. ELV and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG.

Abbott, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.8%. Revenues of $9.98 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 2.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Abbott has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.1%. ABT’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.4%.

Elevance Health reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $9.04, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.5%. Revenues of $43.38 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Elevance Health has a long-term estimated growth rate of 12.1%. ELV’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.8%.

Intuitive Surgical reported second-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.42, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.6%. Revenues of $1.76 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.4%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.5%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same once, the average surprise being 4.2%.

