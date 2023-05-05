Insulet (PODD) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales View Up

Insulet Corporation PODD reported adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share for first-quarter 2023, down 42.5% from the year-ago period’s reported earnings of 40 cents.

First-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings however exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate for adjusted earnings by 155.6%.

The quarter’s adjustment excludes a charge of $8 million associated with a voluntary medical device correction notice issued to replace the Omnipod DASH Personal Diabetes Managers.

GAAP EPS was 34 cents compared with 40 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Revenues

Revenues in the first quarter totaled $358.1 million, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%. Moreover, the top line jumped 21.2% from the year-ago quarter’s number (up 23.3% at the constant exchange rate or CER). Quarterly revenues exceeded the company’s previous growth expectations of 11-14% at CER.

Segment in Detail

Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenues of $357.6 million reflected an increase of 32.7% year over year (up 34.9% at CER). International Omnipod revenues of $98.6 million rose 3.4% (up 9.6% at CER). U.S. Omnipod revenues grew 48.8% year over year to $259 million.

The Drug Delivery business revenues totaled $0.5 million, down 98.1% year over year.

Margins

Gross profit in the reported quarter was $241.5 million, up 14.7% from the prior-year quarter. Gross margin of 67.2% contracted a significant 383 basis points.

Selling, general & administrative expenses rose 26.4% to $162.7 million. Research and development expenses rose 16.2% year over year to $50.1 million.

The operating margin contracted 509 basis points to 7.7%.

Insulet Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Insulet Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Insulet Corporation Quote

Cash Position

Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $620.7 million, compared with $674.7 million at the end of 2022.

2023 Guidance

Insulet has updated its guidance for 2023.

For 2023, the company has raised its revenue growth guidance to the range to 18-22%(from the earlier band of 14-19%). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $1.52 billion.

Insulet’s Total Omnipod revenue growth is now expected in the range of 21-25% (17-22%). The company reaffirmed its expectation of Drug Delivery revenues to fall in the range of 45-55%.

For the second quarter of 2023, Insulet projects revenue growth of 27-30%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total revenues is pegged at $361.1 million.

Total Omnipod revenues are likely to grow 29-32%. However, Drug Delivery revenues are expected to fall in the range of 20-25%.

Our Take

Insulet exited the first quarter of 2023 with better-than-expected earnings and revenues. The company’s performance benefited from record first-quarter U.S. revenue growth of 49% and total Omnipod growth of 35%. The company delivered a record first quarter in terms of United States and global new customer starts. Omnipod 5 continued to be a driving force of Insulet’s strong U.S. growth and in the first quarter, representing almost 95% of the company’s U.S. new customer starts.

However, the substantial fall in Drug Delivery sales is discouraging. Contraction in margins does not bode well. On a year-over-year basis, the company expects gross margin to be impacted by higher costs associated with the U.S. manufacturing ramp, product line mix due to the ramp-up of Omnipod 5 and lower drug delivery revenues. Supply chain disruptions and inflationary pressures continue to challenge business operations.

Zacks Rank and Other Key Picks

Insulet currently carries Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the broader medical space that have announced quarterly results are Edwards Lifesciences Corporation EW, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ISRG and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.

Edwards Lifesciences, carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of 62 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Revenues of $1.46 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Edwards Lifesciences has a long-term estimated growth rate of 6.8%. EW’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, missed the same in one and came in line in the other, the average being 1.2%.

Intuitive Surgical, having a Zacks Rank #2, reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted EPS of $1.23, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Revenues of $1.70 billion outpaced the consensus mark by 6.9%.

Intuitive Surgical has a long-term estimated growth rate of 13%. ISRG’s earnings surpassed estimates in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, the average being 1.9%.

Johnson & Johnson reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $2.68 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.8%. Revenues of $24.75 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5%. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Johnson & Johnson has a long-term estimated growth rate of 5.5%. JNJ’s earnings surpassed estimates in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.9%.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.