Insulet (PODD) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $166.19, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.02%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.03%.

The the stock of maker of insulin infusion systems has fallen by 4.22% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 5.2% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 3.15%.

The upcoming earnings release of Insulet will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on May 9, 2024. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.39, signifying a 69.57% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $423.52 million, showing a 18.27% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $3.08 per share and a revenue of $1.96 billion, demonstrating changes of +12% and +15.7%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.09% decrease. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Insulet is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 53.38. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.69, which means Insulet is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that PODD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.96. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Medical - Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 140, this industry ranks in the bottom 45% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

