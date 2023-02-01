Insulet (PODD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Insulet (PODD) closed at $290.53, marking a +1.12% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.05% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 9.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 0.33% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector lost 0.85%, while the S&P 500 gained 6.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.24, down 42.86% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.36 million, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.18% higher. Insulet is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Insulet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 281.94. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.41, so we one might conclude that Insulet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 150, putting it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

