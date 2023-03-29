Insulet (PODD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $312.90, moving +0.52% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.42%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 5.16%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 12.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Medical sector gained 1.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.27%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, down 77.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.05 million, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +1742.86% and +16.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 11.65% higher. Insulet is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Insulet is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 241.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 19.44, which means Insulet is trading at a premium to the group.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 152, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Insulet Corporation (PODD)

