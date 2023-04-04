Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $319.91, moving +0.34% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.58%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.59%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had gained 9.73% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Insulet as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be May 4, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Insulet to post earnings of $0.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 77.5%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.05 million, up 11.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $1.52 billion, which would represent changes of +1742.86% and +16.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.06% higher. Insulet currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Insulet has a Forward P/E ratio of 247.35 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.21.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PODD in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Insulet Corporation (PODD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.