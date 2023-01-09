Insulet (PODD) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Insulet (PODD) closed the most recent trading day at $296.27, moving +1.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of insulin infusion systems had lost 3.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 0.62% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

Insulet will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Insulet is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 42.86%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $330.36 million, up 7.36% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Insulet should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.93% lower. Insulet is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Insulet currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 287.35. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 22.78, so we one might conclude that Insulet is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 161, putting it in the bottom 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.