Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Insulet's (NASDAQ:PODD) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Insulet is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.031 = US$52m ÷ (US$1.9b - US$208m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2020).

So, Insulet has an ROCE of 3.1%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Medical Equipment industry average of 9.2%.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Insulet Tell Us?

Insulet has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses five years ago, but now it's earning 3.1% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Insulet is employing 693% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 11%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Insulet's reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. And a remarkable 892% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. So given the stock has proven it has promising trends, it's worth researching the company further to see if these trends are likely to persist.

