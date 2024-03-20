Insulet Names Ana Maria Chadwick CFO, Effective April 22

(RTTNews) - Medical device company Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced Wednesday that it has appointed Ana Maria Chadwick as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, effective April 22.

Lauren Budden, who has been serving as the company's Interim CFO and Treasurer, will continue in her role as Group Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Controller.

Chadwick, who holds 30 years of experience, is currently Executive Vice President and CFO of Pitney Bowes.

Previously, she spent more than 27 years at GE, where she held a variety of financial and operational roles including CEO and COO of GE Capital Global Legacy Solutions and CFO of GE Capital Energy Financial Services. Other roles included Controller of GE Capital Americas.

