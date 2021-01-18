Insulet Launches Easy-to-use Insulin Delivery System In Canada - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced the launch of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System in Canada. The Omnipod DASH System combines a tubeless, wearable, waterproof Pod with an easy-to-use, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager. The Pod can provide up to 72 hours of continuous insulin therapy. The handheld, smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager features an interface that allows customers to wirelessly control the Pod to deliver customizable basal rates and bolus amounts.

The company plans to launch the Omnipod DASH System throughout Canada on a province-by-province basis throughout 2021.

