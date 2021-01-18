Markets
PODD

Insulet Launches Easy-to-use Insulin Delivery System In Canada - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced the launch of the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System in Canada. The Omnipod DASH System combines a tubeless, wearable, waterproof Pod with an easy-to-use, touchscreen Personal Diabetes Manager. The Pod can provide up to 72 hours of continuous insulin therapy. The handheld, smartphone-like Personal Diabetes Manager features an interface that allows customers to wirelessly control the Pod to deliver customizable basal rates and bolus amounts.

The company plans to launch the Omnipod DASH System throughout Canada on a province-by-province basis throughout 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

PODD

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular