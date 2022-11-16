Insulet Issues Medical Device Correction For Omnipod 5 Controller

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medical device company Insulet Corp. announced a medical device correction for its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery System. The decision is due to an issue with the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port and cable.

In a statement, the Massachusetts-based company said it has received 24 reports that the Omnipod 5 Controller charging port (USB-C port) or cable (USB cable) are melting, deforming, or discoloring. This was due to heat generated by a poor connection between the cable and the port.

The excess heat may cause minor burns if those areas of the Controller are touched or could lead to fire. However, no serious injuries have been reported to Insulet as a result of this issue to date.

The planned medical device correction does not impact the Omnipod 5 Pod, the Omnipod DASH Insulin Management System, the Omnipod Insulin Management System, or compatible Android smartphone devices that have the Omnipod 5 App installed.

The company is notifying Omnipod 5 users with instructions on how to detect and reduce the risk of an issue with the charging port or cable.

