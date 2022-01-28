Markets
Insulet Gets FDA Clearance For Omnipod 5 Tubeless Automated Insulin Delivery System

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corporation (PODD), a medical devices company, said on Friday that it has received clearance from the FDA for its Omnipod 5 automated insulin delivery system or Omnipod 5, for the type one diabetes patients aged six years or above.

Omnipod 5 is a tubeless automated insulin delivery system that integrates with the Dexcom G6 continuous glucose monitoring system, and a compatible smartphone to automatically adjust insulin to protect the patients from variations.

Every five minutes, SmartAdjust receives a Dexcom CGM value and trend, and predicts where glucose will be 60 minutes into the future. The system then increases, decreases, or pauses insulin delivery using the patient's desired and customized glucose target.

Omnipod 5 will be launched through the pharmacy channel, providing customer benefits of no contract, no commitment, and no obligation.

