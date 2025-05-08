INSULET Earnings Results: $PODD Reports Quarterly Earnings

INSULET ($PODD) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of $1.02 per share, beating estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. The company also reported revenue of $569,000,000, beating estimates of $554,264,583 by $14,735,417.

INSULET Insider Trading Activity

INSULET insiders have traded $PODD stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PODD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ERIC BENJAMIN (EVP, CPXPO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,756 shares for an estimated $4,637,591 .

. WAYNE A.I. FREDERICK sold 1,825 shares for an estimated $501,875

LAUREN BUDDEN (Group VP, CAO and Controller) sold 915 shares for an estimated $252,192

LUCIANA BORIO sold 508 shares for an estimated $139,598

INSULET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 353 institutional investors add shares of INSULET stock to their portfolio, and 285 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

INSULET Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PODD in the last several months. We have seen 5 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/05/2025

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 01/03/2025

BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 12/30/2024

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 12/11/2024

