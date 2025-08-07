Insulet Corp Q2 Net Income Plunges

Markets
(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp (PODD), a US-based medical device company, Thursday reported financial report for the second quarter of 2025, ended June 30, 2025.

The company reported net income of $22.5 million, or $0.32 per share in the three month period, a significant decrease from $188.6 million, or $2.59 per share during the same period last year.

Net income fell sharply in the second of 2025 primarily due to two non-operational factors: an \$84.4 million loss on extinguishment of debt related to paying off or restructuring debt, compared to no such loss in the prior year, and the absence of an unusually high $137.5 million income tax benefit recorded in Q2 2024, with the current quarter instead reflecting a $5.9 million tax expense. Despite stronger revenue, margins, and operating income, these one-time debt and tax impacts significantly reduced reported net income year-over-year.

PODD reported adjusted net income of $83.7 million, or $1.17 per share in the second quarter of 2025, a significant increase fromm $38.3 million, or $0.55 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

The company reported operating income of $121.1 million in the quarter, a significant increase from $54.5 during the same quarter last year.

PODD reported net sales of $649.1 million in the second quarter, an increase from $488.5 in the same quarter last year.

Thursday PODD closed at $303.55 or 9.47% higher on the NasdaqGS.

