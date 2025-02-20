Insulet Corp. Profit Retreats In Q4

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $100.7 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $103.3 million, or $1.44 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 17.2% to $597.5 million from $509.8 million last year.

Insulet Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $100.7 Mln. vs. $103.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.39 vs. $1.44 last year. -Revenue: $597.5 Mln vs. $509.8 Mln last year.

