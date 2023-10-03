News & Insights

Insulet CFO to step down to join 3M's healthcare business

October 03, 2023 — 04:59 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Insulet Corp PODD.O said on Tuesday Wayde McMillan would step down as the medical device maker's chief financial officer, effective Oct. 20, to join 3M's MMM.N healthcare business.

McMillan would join 3M as the financial chief of its healthcare business, which the U.S. industrial conglomerate plans to spin off into a listed company.

3M expects to complete the planned spinoff, which it disclosed last year, by the end of 2023.

Insulet also reaffirmed its annual forecast for sales of its insulin pumps and total revenue.

The company expects full-year revenue growth of 22% to 25%, compared with its previous forecast of 18% to 22% growth. It sees total sales growth of its insulin delivery devices, Omnipod, to be at 25% to 28%, compared with its previous projection of 21% to 25% rise.

