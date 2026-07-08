Insulet Broadens Omnipod 5 Presence With Commercial Launch in Spain

Insulet Corporation PODD has commercially launched its Omnipod 5 Automated Insulin Delivery (AID) system and the Omnipod Discover data management platform in Spain, further expanding its international footprint. Spain becomes the 20th country where Omnipod 5 is available and the 26th market where the company sells its Omnipod products, marking another step in Insulet’s ongoing global expansion strategy.

From an investor’s perspective, the launch reinforces Insulet’s commitment to broadening the reach of its flagship automated insulin delivery platform across international markets. Spain’s sizable population of people living with diabetes presents a meaningful long-term growth opportunity, while the addition of the Omnipod Discover platform enhances the company’s digital care ecosystem and strengthens its value proposition for patients and healthcare providers. The continued rollout of Omnipod 5 is expected to support international revenue growth and deepen Insulet’s competitive position in the global diabetes technology market.

Likely Trend of PODD Stock Following the News

Shares of PODD have traded flat since the announcement on July 6. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have lost 43.2% compared with the industry’s 20.8% decline. The S&P 500 increased 10.4% in the same time frame.

The Spain launch is expected to strengthen Insulet’s long-term growth trajectory by expanding the addressable market for its Omnipod 5 platform and reinforcing its leadership in the global insulin delivery market. As reimbursement coverage broadens across Spain’s autonomous regions, the company stands to benefit from a growing base of recurring, high-margin Pod sales.

Moreover, the introduction of the Omnipod Discover platform enhances Insulet’s connected diabetes care ecosystem, improving patient engagement and supporting stronger relationships with healthcare providers. Continued international expansion of its automated insulin delivery platform is likely to drive sustained revenue growth, increase market penetration and diversify the company’s geographic revenue base over the long run.

PODD currently has a market capitalization of $11.1 billion.



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More on the News

Omnipod 5 is a tubeless AID system designed to simplify diabetes management by automatically adjusting insulin delivery every five minutes based on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) readings. The waterproof, wearable Pod proactively corrects high glucose levels while helping protect against hypoglycemia, reducing the need for multiple daily insulin injections.

In Spain, the system is approved for individuals aged two years and older with type 1 diabetes and is compatible with Abbott’s FreeStyle Libre 2 Plus and Dexcom’s G7 CGM sensors. According to the company, Spain is home to more than 4.6 million adults living with diabetes, including an estimated 189,000 people and over 18,500 children and adolescents with type 1 diabetes who rely on insulin therapy, underscoring the significant market opportunity for Omnipod 5. Insulet also noted that it is working closely with health authorities, reimbursement agencies and Spain’s autonomous communities to facilitate broader and equitable access to the technology over time.

Alongside Omnipod 5, Insulet introduced Omnipod Discover, its proprietary web-based retrospective data analytics and reporting platform, to the Spanish market. Designed for Omnipod 5 users, caregivers and healthcare professionals, the platform converts diabetes data into clear, actionable insights that can support more personalized treatment decisions and informed therapy discussions. Featuring an intuitive interface and easy-to-understand reports, Omnipod Discover is intended to improve patient engagement while streamlining diabetes management for healthcare providers.

The platform was initially launched in five Middle Eastern countries earlier this year and is set to expand across additional Omnipod 5 markets over the coming year, reflecting Insulet’s broader strategy of complementing its hardware portfolio with digital health capabilities to enhance the overall diabetes care experience.

Favorable Industry Prospect for PODD

Going by the data provided by Grand View Research, the CGM devices market was valued at $15.47 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 15.1% through 2033.

Factors like the growing cases of diabetes, the increasing adoption of CGM devices, growing clinical needs, technological innovation and shifting care models are boosting the market’s growth.

A Recent Development by PODD

Recently, PODD unveiled positive clinical data for its next-generation Omnipod 6 and investigational fully closed-loop automated insulin delivery systems at the American Diabetes Association's 86th Scientific Sessions. Results from the STRIVE pivotal trial and EVOLUTION 3 feasibility study demonstrated improved glucose control, reduced user effort and enhanced automation, reinforcing the company’s innovation pipeline and long-term leadership in diabetes technology.

PODD’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PODD carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, West Pharmaceutical WST and Intuitive Surgical ISRG.

Globus Medical, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported a first-quarter 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 22.1%. Revenues of $759.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.0%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

GMED has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 10.2% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 26.3%.

West Pharmaceutical, currently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1, reported first-quarter 2026 EPS of $2.13, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 26.8%. Revenues of $844.9 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.5%.

WST has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 13.9% compared with the industry’s 9.5% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 19.4%.

Intuitive Surgical, carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present, reported first-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.50, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.2%. Revenues of $2.77 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.2%.

ISRG has a long-term estimated growth rate of 14.6% compared with the industry’s 12.6% growth. The company’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.8%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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