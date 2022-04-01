Insulet Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PODD

In trading on Friday, shares of Insulet Corp (Symbol: PODD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $274.22, changing hands as high as $277.12 per share. Insulet Corp shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PODD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PODD's low point in its 52 week range is $193.72 per share, with $323.62 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $275.29.

