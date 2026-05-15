Insulet (BIT:1PODD) Price Target Decreased by 22.31% to 232.80

The average one-year price target for Insulet (BIT:1PODD) has been revised to €232.80 / share. This is a decrease of 22.31% from the prior estimate of €299.64 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €152.36 to a high of €362.05 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 80.82% from the latest reported closing price of €128.75 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 811 funds or institutions reporting positions in Insulet. This is an decrease of 620 owner(s) or 43.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1PODD is 0.08%, an increase of 61.07%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 78,141K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Capital Management holds 4,579K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,450K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,029K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,048K shares , representing a decrease of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PODD by 10.08% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,006K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,965K shares , representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PODD by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 1,670K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,409K shares , representing a decrease of 164.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1PODD by 76.51% over the last quarter.

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