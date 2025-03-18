News & Insights

Markets
PODD

Insulet Announces $450 Mln Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2033

March 18, 2025 — 08:40 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Insulet Corp. (PODD), Tuesday announced the decision to offer $450 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2033 in a private placement.

The company intends to use the proceeds, along with other funds, for financing the redemption of its existing convertible senior notes due 2026 and cover related expenses.

Additionally, the medical device company announced its plan to amend its existing Credit Agreement to extend the maturity of its revolving credit facility to 2030, and increase the commitments to $200 million.

In the pre-market hours, Insulet's stock is trading at $262, up 0.14 percent on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PODD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.