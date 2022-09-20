Insulation product sales soar as consumers seek energy savings, says Kingfisher boss

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer B&Q has seen an 82% rise in sales of insulation products over the last three weeks year-on-year as people seek ways to limit soaring energy bills, the boss of its owner Kingfisher KGF.L said on Monday.

Kingfisher also owns Screwfix in Britain and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets.

Chief Executive Thierry Garnier told reporters that across the group insulation product sales were up 32% versus 2021 and 70% versus 2019.

He was speaking after Kingfisher reported half year results.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by Elizabeth Piper)

((james.davey@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.