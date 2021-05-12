Insufficient Growth At UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) Hampers Share Price

UGI Corporation's (NYSE:UGI) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.8x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 20x and even P/E's above 39x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

UGI certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

NYSE:UGI Price Based on Past Earnings May 12th 2021

Want the full picture on analyst estimates for the company? Then our free report on UGI will help you uncover what's on the horizon.

Is There Any Growth For UGI?

UGI's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew earnings per share by an impressive 116% last year. As a result, it also grew EPS by 17% in total over the last three years. So we can start by confirming that the company has actually done a good job of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 7.8% per year over the next three years. Meanwhile, the broader market is forecast to expand by 14% per year, which paints a poor picture.

With this information, we are not surprised that UGI is trading at a P/E lower than the market. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

We've established that UGI maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for UGI (1 doesn't sit too well with us!) that you need to be mindful of.

If you're unsure about the strength of UGI's business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

