Insufficient Growth At Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) Hampers Share Price

With a price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 17.1x Pinnacle West Capital Corporation (NYSE:PNW) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all companies in the United States have P/E ratios greater than 20x and even P/E's higher than 39x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/E at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

With earnings growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Pinnacle West Capital has been relatively sluggish. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Does Growth Match The Low P/E?

NYSE:PNW Price Based on Past Earnings June 2nd 2021 free report on Pinnacle West Capital

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the market for P/E ratios like Pinnacle West Capital's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. Regardless, EPS has managed to lift by a handy 18% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing earnings over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the ten analysts covering the company suggest earnings should grow by 3.4% each year over the next three years. With the market predicted to deliver 14% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

In light of this, it's understandable that Pinnacle West Capital's P/E sits below the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that Pinnacle West Capital maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Having said that, be aware Pinnacle West Capital is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis, you should know about.

Of course, you might also be able to find a better stock than Pinnacle West Capital. So you may wish to see this free collection of other companies that sit on P/E's below 20x and have grown earnings strongly.

