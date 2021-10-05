Insufficient Growth At Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) Hampers Share Price

Ebix, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:EBIX) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 10.3x might make it look like a buy right now compared to the market in the United States, where around half of the companies have P/E ratios above 18x and even P/E's above 38x are quite common. However, the P/E might be low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Ebix hasn't been tracking well recently as its declining earnings compare poorly to other companies, which have seen some growth on average. The P/E is probably low because investors think this poor earnings performance isn't going to get any better. If you still like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is Ebix's Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/E as low as Ebix's is when the company's growth is on track to lag the market.

Taking a look back first, the company's earnings per share growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 10.0%. This means it has also seen a slide in earnings over the longer-term as EPS is down 22% in total over the last three years. So unfortunately, we have to acknowledge that the company has not done a great job of growing earnings over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next year should generate growth of 7.6% as estimated by the one analyst watching the company. With the market predicted to deliver 12% growth , the company is positioned for a weaker earnings result.

With this information, we can see why Ebix is trading at a P/E lower than the market. It seems most investors are expecting to see limited future growth and are only willing to pay a reduced amount for the stock.

What We Can Learn From Ebix's P/E?

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Ebix maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast growth being lower than the wider market, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

