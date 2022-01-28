Insufficient Growth and Soft Guidance At Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) Hampers Share Price

By Stjepan Kalinic

This article first appeared on Simply Wall St News.

Although the “Santa Rally” somewhat elevated Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC), the subsequent decline in January erased all the gains. The stock is leading the Nasdaq’s decline, sinking over 17%.

While the stock trades at an attractive valuation, soft guidance certainly isn't helping the investment thesis.

View our latest analysis for Western Digital

Earnings Results

Non-GAAP EPS: US$2.30 (beat by US$0.18)

US$2.30 (beat by US$0.18) Revenue: US$4.83b (beat by US$10m)

US$4.83b (beat by US$10m) Revenue Growth : +22.6 Y/Y

: +22.6 Y/Y Free cash flow: US$407m

US$407m Reduced gross debt balance to US$7.40b

Forward guidance:

Revenue US$4.45b-4.65b, vs. consensus US$4.73b

Non-GAAP EPS US$1.5-1.80, vs. consensus US$1.93

The market certainly didn't like the lower guidance, as shares declined almost 13%. Meanwhile, the company raised some eyebrows announcing the new CFO on earnings day. The company hired Mr.Wissam Jabre, formerly CFO of Dialog Semiconductor. The decision is effective from February 7, 2022.

CEO David Goeckeler, who believes that the ongoing supply chain issues are transitory, noted the accomplishment of receiving an investment-grade corporate rating from Fitch. Credit rating agency upgraded Western Digital to BBB- from BNB+, with the Stable outlook.

Recent times haven't been advantageous for Western Digital as its earnings have been rising slower than most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the uninspiring earnings performance to persist, which has repressed the P/E. If this is the case, then existing shareholders will probably struggle to get excited about the future direction of the share price.

Keen to find out how analysts think Western Digital's future stacks up against the industry? In that case, our free report is a great place to start.

What are the Growth Prospects for Western Digital?

Western Digital's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's only expected to deliver limited growth, and importantly, perform worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered virtually the same number to the company's bottom line as the year before. However, a few strong years before that means that it could still grow EPS by an impressive 181% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 8.1% per annum during the coming three years, according to the analysts following the company. With the market predicted to deliver 11% growth per annum, that's a disappointing outcome.

We are not surprised that Western Digital is trading at a P/E lower than the market with this information. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. There's potential for the P/E to fall to even lower levels if the company doesn't improve its profitability.

The Bottom Line On Western Digital's P/E

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations. Our examination of Western Digital's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings contributes to its low P/E.

Although the company scored a win by reducing the debt and raising its credit rating away from "junk," it is not enough to nullify the suppressed future expectations. While our valuation model indicates a possible undervaluation by 16.7%, it might not create a favorable risk-to-reward ratio in this situation.

It would help if you took note of risks, for example - Western Digital has 5 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20x).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com

Simply Wall St analyst Stjepan Kalinic and Simply Wall St have no position in any of the companies mentioned. This article is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.