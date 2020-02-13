US Markets

Instructure rejects increased takeover bid from Thoma Bravo -sources

Contributor
Greg Roumeliotis Reuters
Published

U.S. educational software company Instructure rejected a sweetened bid from private equity firm Thoma Bravo and will delay the meeting for shareholders to vote on the deal by one day, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

By Greg Roumeliotis

NEW YORK, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. educational software company Instructure rejected a sweetened bid from private equity firm Thoma Bravo and will delay the meeting for shareholders to vote on the deal by one day, sources familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

Thoma Bravo, which originally offered $47.60 for Instructure, boosted its offer by 90 cents a share but the company chose not to accept the higher bid, the sources said.

Shareholders were originally scheduled to vote on the deal on Thursday but the company has delayed the meeting where the vote will take place until Friday, the sources said.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; editing by Jason Neely)

((svea.herbst@thomsonreuters.com; +617 856 4331; Reuters Messaging: svea.herbst.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular