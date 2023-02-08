Instructure (INST) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Instructure Holdings, Inc. INST is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13, after market close.

Let’s check out how things have shaped up so far for the announcement.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter 2022 revenues is pegged at $121.3 million, indicating growth of 9.7% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The upside can be attributed to strength in Subscription and support segment’s revenues (owing to continued momentum within the core Canvas LMS product as well as strong upsell and cross-sell of other products). Professional services and other segment’s revenues might have also aided results (driven by solid implementation and training services delivery in the higher education business).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 26 cents per share, indicating 23.5% plunge from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. High operating expenses are likely to have dented the bottom-line results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Instructure this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which isn’t the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Instructure has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3.

