Instructure Holdings (INST) Stock Moves -0.68%: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $24.82 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.68% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.53% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.72%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.27%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the education technology company had lost 9.88% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 1.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.28% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Instructure Holdings to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $127.07 million, up 11.99% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $521.92 million. These totals would mark changes of 0% and +9.83%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 41.97% lower. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Investors should also note Instructure Holdings's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 32.46. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 21.2, which means Instructure Holdings is trading at a premium to the group.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

