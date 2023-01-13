Instructure Holdings (INST) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed the most recent trading day at $25.39, moving +1.16% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.33%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.1%.

Coming into today, shares of the education technology company had gained 3.59% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 1.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.01%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Instructure Holdings to post earnings of $0.26 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 23.53%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Instructure Holdings has a Forward P/E ratio of 20.92 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 20.75.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

