Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed at $27.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.2% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.09%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 6.63%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the education technology company had gained 13.95% over the past month. This has outpaced the Business Services sector's gain of 6.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.75% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 13, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, down 23.53% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $121.31 million, up 9.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Instructure Holdings is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Instructure Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.26. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.12.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

