Instructure Holdings (INST) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Instructure Holdings (INST) closed the most recent trading day at $24.24, moving +0.25% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.7%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.87%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 2.77%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the education technology company had lost 10.51% over the past month. This has lagged the Business Services sector's loss of 6.49% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.06% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Instructure Holdings as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Instructure Holdings to post earnings of $0.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 35.71%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $127.07 million, up 11.99% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.77 per share and revenue of $521.92 million, which would represent changes of 0% and +9.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Instructure Holdings. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 41.97% lower within the past month. Instructure Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Instructure Holdings currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 31.4. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 20.03, so we one might conclude that Instructure Holdings is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, putting it in the bottom 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.